Connauton signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Panthers on Tuesday.
Connauton only drew into seven games with the Panthers this season, picking up a helper and five shots on goal while averaging 14:13 of ice time per contest. He'll likely once again spend most of his time in the minors in 2021-22.
