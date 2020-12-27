Connauton signed a professional tryout agreement with Florida on Sunday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Connauton spent most of last season with AHL Colorado, scoring 27 points in 38 games. He also picked up an assist in four games during the postseason. The 30-year-old blueliner will get a chance to fight for a depth spot on the Panthers' roster during training camp.
