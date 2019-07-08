Panthers' Kevin Roy: Gets two-way deal from Florida
Roy signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Monday.
The 26-year-old forward will likely function as organizational depth for the Panthers' AHL affiliate in Springfield after seeing his most of his action in 2018-19 in the minors. As a member of the Ducks organization last season, Roy appeared in just three games at the NHL level and eight with AHL San Diego.
