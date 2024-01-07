Stenlund brushed twine in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Avalanche.

Stenlund delivered a nasty backhand off a faceoff for his seventh goal of the season. This is a career-high mark for the Swede, who is in his sixth year at hockey's highest level. A fourth-line contributor, Stenlund can be become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. He's added two assists, 24 blocked shots and 28 hits while appearing in every contest (so far) in 2023-24.