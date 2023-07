Stenlund signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Panthers on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

In 54 games with the Jets last season, Stenlund garnered six goals and three assists, including a pair of shorthanded tallies. While the 26-year-old Swede will likely see minutes with the penalty kill for Florida, he won't offer significant value for fantasy players given his limited offensive upside and lack of hits or blocks.