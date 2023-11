Stenlund scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Stenlund's tally at 11:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has scored twice over his last three contests, the second time he's had such a stretch this season. He's at four goals, no assists, 16 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 15 appearances. While he doesn't have a lot of offense, Stenlund has maintained a steady spot in the Panthers' lineup on the fourth line.