Eller scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Eller ended a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. Both of his goals this season have secured victories for the Panthers. The 37-year-old forward has added seven assists, 22 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 19 appearances. Eller is currently in a second-line role, but his ice time is likely to drop once the Panthers get some of their injured forwards back in the lineup.