Panthers' Lars Eller: Gets one-year deal from Florida

Eller signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Eller also has the potential for $250,000 in performance bonuses -- four of which are $50,000 for games-played thresholds and the fifth for a Stanley Cup title. Eller struggled a bit with the Senators in 2025-26, earning 15 points, 50 hits, 33 blocked shots and 67 shots on net over 68 regular-season outings. He's likely to fill a fourth-line role once again, though there's no guarantee the 37-year-old will play on an everyday basis.