Panthers' Logan Hutsko: Hockey East Rookie of the Year off to Panthers

Hutsko was drafted 89th overall by the Panthers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Year, Hutsko was eligible for last year's draft and wasn't selected due to a variety of injuries. There are 31 NHL clubs that are wishing they had spent a sixth or seventh round pick on him at that time. Hutsko's stock dropped simply because he hadn't played much hockey prior to this past year. He was limited to just nine games in 2016-17 and scouts were unable to get a read on him. Healthy once again in 2017-18, Hutsko suited up in 37 games in his freshman season at Boston College and posted 31 points in the process. All year long, Hutsko displayed elite hockey sense and an ability to create offense in a variety of different ways. Considering how little hockey he has played the past few years, it's possible Hutsko has even more to offer than we saw from him this past season. It's a scary thought.