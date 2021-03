Hutsko (ankle) secured a two-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Monday that starts in 2021-22.

Hutsko -- who was drafted by the organization with the 89th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft -- has racked up 11 points in 11 games for Boston College this year. With his contract in place, the 22-year-old winger will likely join AHL Springfield on a minor-league tryout before his deal kicks in next season.