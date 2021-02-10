Hutsko (ankle) has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Hutsko's senior season at at Boston College was recently cut short by an ankle injury, which is why he was able to sign his entry-level deal so soon. The 2018 third-round pick has been fantastic for the Eagles over the past two campaigns in particular, racking up 23 goals and 44 points in just 41 contests. He'll likely report to AHL Springfield if he's able to recover in time to play this campaign.