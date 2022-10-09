Florida waived Carlsson on Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Carlsson scored nine points in 40 games with the Panthers last season. Florida is in a tight cap crunch and this move is likely related. If he clears waivers, the 25-year-old blueliner should be back with the team in the near future.
More News
-
Panthers' Lucas Carlsson: Signs two-way deal•
-
Panthers' Lucas Carlsson: Tallies in rout•
-
Panthers' Lucas Carlsson: Sparks comeback with first NHL goal•
-
Panthers' Lucas Carlsson: Brought up to NHL•
-
Panthers' Lucas Carlsson: Grabs one-year pact•
-
Panthers' Lucas Carlsson: Added to playoff roster•