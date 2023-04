Carlsson was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Carlsson played two games early in the season with the Panthers and had three hits with one blocked shot. He spent most of the season with AHL Charlotte, where he exploded for 20 goals and 54 points in 61 regular-season games. Carlsson was recalled, as Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed) is expected to be a game-time decision Sunday and the Panthers may need another defenseman.