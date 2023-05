Carlsson was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Carlsson was sent to Charlotte on April 25. He had three goals and six points in seven AHL playoff games during his short stint with the Checkers. The 25-year-old defenseman had a huge regular season with Charlotte with 20 goals and 34 assists in 61 games. Carlsson was pointless in two NHL games this season. He will provide some depth on the blue line for the Panthers in the playoffs.