Carlsson signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Panthers on Friday.
Carlsson appeared in 40 games for the Panthers last season and will try to secure a full-time NHL role in camp. The 25-year-old Swede had nine points at the NHL level in 2021-22 and six points in eight games with AHL Charlotte.
