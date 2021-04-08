Carlsson was traded to the Panthers along with Lucas Wallmark in exchange for Brett Connolly, Riley Stillman, Henrik Borgstrom and a seventh-round pick Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers primarily made this move to get Connolly's $3.5 million cap hit off their books. Carlsson has only appeared in 12 games with Chicago this season, picking up one helper over that span. He'll likely report to Florida's AHL affiliate and may not see much NHL action down the stretch.