Panthers' Lucas Wallmark: Acquired in multi-player deal
Wallmark, along with Erik Haula, Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen, were traded to Florida from Carolina in exchange for Vincent Trocheck, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Wallmark scored in Saturday's clash with Toronto, which ended a 15-game goal drought during which he recorded just one helper. The 24-year-old needs just six more points to top the 28 he put up in his first full NHL season last year. With the Panthers, the Swede will take on a bottom-six role but could still see some minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit from time to time.
