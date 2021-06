Wallmark secured a one-year contract from CSKA Moscow (KHL) on Tuesday.

Wallmark appeared in just four games for the Panthers after being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline. When he did get a chance to play, the 25-year-old center averaged just 10:31 of ice time and failed to register a point. If Florida is interested in retaining Wallmark's NHL rights, the club could decide to hand him a qualifying offer.