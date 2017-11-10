Bystrom was brought in via trade with the Stars on Friday in exchange for Reece Scarlett.

Through the first six games of the AHL season, Bystrom has recorded one goal, four PIM and a minus-1 rating. Barring a significant number of injuries, the 23-year-old will spend the rest of the year in the minors with AHL Springfield.

