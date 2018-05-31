Panthers' Ludvig Bystrom: Earns contract extension with Florida
Bystrom agreed to terms with the Panthers on a one-year, two-way contract Thursday.
The Panthers made a trade with the Stars to acquire Bystrom last November and with further consideration to this early signing, it's clear that the Cats have short-term plans to utilize the Swede after he pitched in 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 51 games with AHL Springfield. However, he might be limited to a reserve role given that he's yet to make his NHL debut.
