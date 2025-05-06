Jansson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Jansson saw action in 50 regular-season games for Lulea HF this season in which he notched one goal, three assists and 37 PIM before adding two more points in 17 postseason clashes. Selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old blueliner figures to spend some time in the minors adjusting to the North American game. Even if he does make the jump to the NHL level, Jansson doesn't offer enough offensive upside to make him a viable fantasy option in most formats.