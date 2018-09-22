Bystrom was waived by the Panthers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Panthers actually extended Bystrom's contract for one year in May, but if the 2012 second-round (43rd overall) draft pick by Dallas was going to live up to his lofty billing, he probably would have reached the NHL by now. Instead, it's probable that he'll clear waivers and be reassigned to AHL Springfield, where he posted three goals and 23 assists over 51 games in 2017-18.