Kunin posted an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Kunin had been scratched for three of the previous five games. He drew back in since Anton Lundell (upper body) was unavailable, and Kunin ended his 13-game point drought with the assist. The 28-year-old forward has just four points, 28 shots on net, 74 hits, 31 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 40 appearances this season. Once the Panthers get out of this recent wave of injuries, Kunin is likely to fade into a part-time role.