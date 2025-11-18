Kunin scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Kunin was a healthy scratch for five of six games between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8, but he's since returned to the lineup for four straight contests. The Panthers have more injuries piling up among their depth forwards, which should help Kunin regain consistent playing time. The 27-year-old has two points, nine shots on net, 22 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances.