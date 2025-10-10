Kunin recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Kunin wasn't expected to play much after singing a one-year contract with the Panthers in late August. However, Aleksander Barkov's (knee) absence for the full regular season has shifted the center depth for Florida, allowing Kunin to begin the year as a fourth-liner over Cole Schwindt and Noah Gregor. Kunin has racked up three shots on net, one hit, two blocks, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over his first two games of the year. He had 31 points over 63 outings in 2019-20 but has topped the 20-point mark just once in the five years since then, so he has almost no scoring upside.