Guzda was summoned by Florida on Wednesday, per Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.

Guzda has a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 25 AHL games with Charlotte this season. The 22-year-old hasn't played in the NHL yet, and it's not clear if he'll make his debut during this stint with the Panthers. Florida also reassigned Alex Lyon to Charlotte in a corresponding move, so Guzda is projected to serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's understudy for now.