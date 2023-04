Guzda was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Guzda was called up March 29 by Florida, but he still hasn't made his NHL debut. The 22-year-old has a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 26 AHL contests with Charlotte this season. His demotion might be an indication that Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will be available Saturday versus Washington, but it is still possible that the Panthers will make another move before that contest.