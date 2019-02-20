Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Activated off injured reserve
Weegar (undisclosed) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL's official media site.
Weegar has missed the last seven games with an undisclosed injury, and was finally activated off IR. The 25-year-old is hardly a fantasy asset this campaign, racking up seven points in 44 games. It's unclear whether Weegar will suit up in Thursday's home game against Carolina.
