Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Activated off IR
The Panthers have activated Weegar (concussion) off injured reserve, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar has missed the Panthers' last three games due to a concussion, but his activation off IR all but confirms he'll return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Predators. The 25-year-old blueliner has tallied one goal and seven points in 42 games this campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Waiting for IR clearance•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Set to return Friday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: In concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Out for rest of game•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...