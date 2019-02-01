The Panthers have activated Weegar (concussion) off injured reserve, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar has missed the Panthers' last three games due to a concussion, but his activation off IR all but confirms he'll return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Predators. The 25-year-old blueliner has tallied one goal and seven points in 42 games this campaign.

