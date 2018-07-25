Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Avoids arbitration with one-year extension
Weegar and the Panthers settled on a one-year contract extension for the defenseman Wednesday.
The value of this contract is pending, but Weegar filed for salary arbitration, so we're assuming that he received a raise compared to the $800,000 AAV on his last three-year deal. Florida's seventh-round (206th overall) draft pick from 2013 produced eight points, 108 hits and 69 blocked shots to complement a plus-5 rating over 60 games last year. Picking up consistent playing time will be key for Weegar in 2018-19.
