Play

Weegar (upper body) was activated from IR and will play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Weegar will make his first appearance since Dec. 23, and he should immediately draw into the top four. The 26-year-old blueliner has modest offensive upside with 12 points and 46 shots over 28 games, but he doesn't work on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories