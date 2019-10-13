Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Bags first assist
Weegar picked up his first helper of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Weegar saw his highest ice time of the season at 21:13. So far he has averaged 18:32 in time on ice through the first five games, more than a minute and a half more than last season's average of 16:58. In Saturday's contest, he was bumped up to the first defensive pairing with Aaron Ekblad.
