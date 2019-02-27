Weegar has a lower-body injury and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

He has already missed 11 games due to an undisclosed injury and a concussion since the calendar flipped to 2019. This is a major defensive loss for the Panthers, and recently recalled Riley Stillman is expected to enter the lineup in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories