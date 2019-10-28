Weegar notched two assists while adding three shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The performance earned him the night's first star. Weegar continues to impress, scoring three goals and eight points in 11 games to begin the season, and the 25-year-old is thriving alongside Aaron Ekblad on the Panthers' top pairing.

