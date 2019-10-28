Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Big night against Oilers
Weegar notched two assists while adding three shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.
The performance earned him the night's first star. Weegar continues to impress, scoring three goals and eight points in 11 games to begin the season, and the 25-year-old is thriving alongside Aaron Ekblad on the Panthers' top pairing.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Starting off hot•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Bags first assist•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Scores first goal•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Settles prior to arbitration•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Files for arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.