Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Blasts home first of season
Weegar scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday as the Panthers dropped a 4-3 decision to the Blues.
The goal opened up a small comeback from the Panthers who wound up tying the game at 3-3 after being down 3-1 midway through the third period, although they ended up losing. Weegar now has four points on the season through 26 games.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Gets physical•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rakes in 17 penalty minutes•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Registers helper in overtime win•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Ready for season debut Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Good to go for season•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...