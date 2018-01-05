Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Can't secure regular role
Weegar was a healthy scratch against the Wild on Tuesday.
Weegar has been scratched in half of the Panthers' previous 14 contests and is seeing limited minutes (13:01) when he does suit up. Unsurprisingly, considering his lack of opportunities, the defenseman has tallied just one goal, two helpers and 25 shots. Until he can firmly secure a spot in the lineup, the 23-year-old will offer minimal fantasy value.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags helper Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Will make season debut•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures roster spot•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures one-year deal•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Recalled Monday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Sent down to minors Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...