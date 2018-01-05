Weegar was a healthy scratch against the Wild on Tuesday.

Weegar has been scratched in half of the Panthers' previous 14 contests and is seeing limited minutes (13:01) when he does suit up. Unsurprisingly, considering his lack of opportunities, the defenseman has tallied just one goal, two helpers and 25 shots. Until he can firmly secure a spot in the lineup, the 23-year-old will offer minimal fantasy value.