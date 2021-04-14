Weegar recorded a power-play assist, five blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Weegar had the secondary helper on Frank Vatrano's overtime tally. The breakout year for Weegar continues -- he reached the 25-point mark for the first time in his five-year career. He's added 75 shots on net, 99 hits, 57 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-19 rating. His assist Tuesday was his first power-play point since the 2018-19 campaign, and just his second career point with the man advantage.