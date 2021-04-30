Weegar provided two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Weegar had a shot attempt tipped in by Alexander Wennberg on the power play in the second period. In overtime, Weegar set up Sam Bennett's game-winning goal. Through 50 outings, Weegar has 32 points, 91 shots, 110 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating. If he sticks on the power play, he could be a true all-around force in fantasy.