Weegar (upper body) may play Saturday against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar was originally ruled out, but head coach Joel Quenneville said the defenseman has a chance to play in the Eastern Conference clash. The 26-year-old returned from a 15-game absence Feb. 4 but was unavailable Thursday, so this injury is clearly nagging him. Weegar can be considered a game-time decision.