Weegar (upper body) could be available for either Thursday or Sunday versus the Hurricanes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar has missed two games with the injury, but it doesn't sound like he'll be out long-term. The 27-year-old defenseman has broken out with a career-high 25 points in 45 appearances in 2020-21.
