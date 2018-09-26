Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Dealing with shoulder injury
Weegar is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar's injury isn't believed to be serious, so he could return to action as soon as Saturday's preseason finale against the Lightning. If not, he'll have to wait for the Panthers' Oct. 6 regular-season opener against Tampa Bay to get back into the lineup.
