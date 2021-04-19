Weegar (upper body) won't play Monday against the Blue Jackets and is listed as day-to-day.
This will be the first absence of the season for Weegar, who leads all Panthers defensemen with 25 points in 45 games. His day-to-day label suggests the injury isn't too serious, so there's a chance Weegar will be ready to return as soon as Tuesday's rematch with Columbus.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Collects helper Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Two helpers in Sunday's win•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Enjoying four-game point streak•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Dishes pair of apples•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Hammers second goal of year•