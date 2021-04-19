Weegar (upper body) won't play Monday against the Blue Jackets and is listed as day-to-day.

This will be the first absence of the season for Weegar, who leads all Panthers defensemen with 25 points in 45 games. His day-to-day label suggests the injury isn't too serious, so there's a chance Weegar will be ready to return as soon as Tuesday's rematch with Columbus.

