Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Directs three shots on net
Weegar (lower body) went plus-1 and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's loss to the Penguins.
He missed the previous four games due to a lower-body injury, but he held his own in his return. Weegar isn't known for stacking the scoresheet, so this modest stat line is quite respectable.
