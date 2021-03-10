Weegar collected two assists and two blocks Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old defenseman assisted on goals by Juho Lammikko and Carter Verhaeghe for his second multi-point game of the year. Weegar is enjoyed the most productive campaign of his brief career, already matching the 11 assists he tallied in each of the previous two seasons, and is five points from matching the career-high 18 he logged last year. He also boasts a career-best plus-7 rating.