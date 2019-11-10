Weegar took a puck to the side of his head and won't return to Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Weegar was ushered off the ice with help from a trainer while holding a towel over his face. Before exiting the contest, Weegar marked his 10th point of the year. He'll aim to get healthy for Tuesday's matchup against the Bruins, otherwise, Josh Brown will likely slot into the lineup.