Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Done for day
Weegar took a puck to the side of his head and won't return to Sunday's game against the Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar was ushered off the ice with help from a trainer while holding a towel over his face. Before exiting the contest, Weegar marked his 10th point of the year. He'll aim to get healthy for Tuesday's matchup against the Bruins, otherwise, Josh Brown will likely slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Big night against Oilers•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tickles twine Thursday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Starting off hot•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Bags first assist•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Scores first goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.