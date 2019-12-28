Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Doubtful for Saturday
Weegar (undisclosed) is "not likely" to play in Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, so it's unlikely he suits up. Mark Pysyk is expected to bump up to the top line in Weegar's place. If Weegar is indeed ruled out for Saturday's game, he'll likely carry a similar doubtful tag into Sunday's matchup against the Canadiens.
