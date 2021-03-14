Weegar had two assists and three shots Saturday in a 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old defenseman is enjoying a strong stretch of productivity, hitting the scoresheet in a season-best four consecutive games (one goal, five assists). Weegar now has 16 points in 27 contests on the year year, leaving him just two away from the career-high 18 he put up in 45 games a season ago.