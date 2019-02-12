Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Expected out again Tuesday
Weegar (undisclosed) is slated to miss Tuesday's game against the Stars, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Weegar looks to be headed for his fourth consecutive absence, with Ian McCoshen remaining among the pairings in his absence. The team hasn't placed a specific timetable on Weegar's return to action, but his seven points through 44 games don't make him much of a fantasy threat in most leagues, so the blueliner's status shouldn't be of major concern.
