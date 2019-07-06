Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Files for arbitration
Weegar filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Weegar collected 15 points for the Panthers last season while logging 16:58 of ice time per night. Should he and Florida fail to reach an agreement on a new deal, it will fall into the hands of a neutral arbitrator.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rips home wrister•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Rare scoring outburst•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Directs three shots on net•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...