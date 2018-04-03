Weegar scored a goal and received seven PIM during Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old defenseman has now suited up for 26 of 31 second-half games for the Panthers. While Weegar has just a goal and three assists during that stretch, he entered Monday's game averaging just 14:28 per contest, so he hasn't been given much of an opportunity. He recorded a respectable 14 tallies and 22 helpers through 60 contests in the AHL this year, and Weegar was also a huge contributor for Halifax in the QMJHL, including during its Memorial Cup championship season in 2012-13.