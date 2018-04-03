Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Finds twine in win over Carolina
Weegar scored a goal and received seven PIM during Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The 24-year-old defenseman has now suited up for 26 of 31 second-half games for the Panthers. While Weegar has just a goal and three assists during that stretch, he entered Monday's game averaging just 14:28 per contest, so he hasn't been given much of an opportunity. He recorded a respectable 14 tallies and 22 helpers through 60 contests in the AHL this year, and Weegar was also a huge contributor for Halifax in the QMJHL, including during its Memorial Cup championship season in 2012-13.
More News
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Unseated from pine•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Can't secure regular role•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Snags helper Tuesday•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Will make season debut•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures roster spot•
-
Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Secures one-year deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...